Close at heart, but far apart: An unusual holiday season

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The holidays can already be a stressful and emotional time for so many, and the pandemic has brought more challenges to feeling connected with loved ones.

“My plans are way scaled down this year, probably like everybody else’s,” said Watervliet resident Scott Whipple.

Whipple has a big family and usually has three separate Christmas celebrations to attend, but because of the pandemic, he’ll only see a few of them in person for one small gathering. He said he’s okay with staying apart this year, knowing better days are ahead.

“I feel like we’re getting towards the end of this with the vaccines coming through and everything,” said Whipple.

That hope, according to mental health experts, is what we should focus on this holiday season. However, it’s important to leave room to grieve the changes.

“They have to have the right to treat this holiday any way that works for them, and that may mean being okay with not having it look like what it has looked like in the past,” said Sandra Goldmeer, Area Director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in the Capital Region.

Goldmeer says, above all, we need to be there for each other. Whether on the phone, or in a physically distant setting, be the listening ear for someone else these next few days.

“We need to look at our holidays as an opportunity to continue to socially connect and to find the love, and the joy, and the hope with each other,” Goldmeer said.

