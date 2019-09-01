Comedian Kevin Hart injured in Southern California car crash

Breaking News
Kevin Hart accepts the comedic genius award at the MTV Movie Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, April 12, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.

A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals.

Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway.

The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

A Hart representative did not immediately reply to messages.

The crash was first reported by TMZ.

