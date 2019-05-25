Credit card fraud suspect arrested in Seekonk

(WPRI) — A Florida man suspected of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from bank accounts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts was arrested Thursday in Seekonk.

Police said they received a tip just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday that Dean Colin was at an ATM in town. After responding to the bank and speaking with Colin, he was taken into custody.

Investigators allege Colin has fraudulently withdrawn nearly $750,000 from area ATMs. Police said they obtained a search warrant for Colin’s vehicle and hotel room, where they found more than $65,000 cash.

Colin, 26, of Miami, was charged with two counts of larceny over $1,200 by false pretense, two counts of credit card fraud, and possession of four or more falsely embossed credit cards. He was ordered held on $500,000 bail until he’s arraigned in court on Friday.

The case is still being investigated, according to police, and other law enforcement agencies may file additional charges against Colin.

