Customs and Border Protection seize $538K worth of lottery tickets in New York

Pallets of seized lottery “pull-tab” tickets at the Port of Alexandria Bay, N.Y.

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Someone in Alexandria Bay did not win the lottery.

United States Customs and Border Protection confirmed the seizure of 21 skids of pull tab lottery tickets at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry. The tickets were seized on June 22 and had a domestic value of $538,736.

According to CBP, the tickets were discovered after officers inspected a commercial shipment invoiced as “bingo paper” with a country of origin as the United States.

Subsequently, a physical inspection of the shipment revealed pull-tab lottery tickets with the country of origin marked as the United Kingdom.

“This seizure is just another example of CBP’s complex mission and the outstanding skills and knowledge of our employees,” said Alexandria Bay Assistant Port Director Wendy Ruttan. “Ensuring consumers are purchasing legitimate merchandise is a top priority in our strategic efforts in the trade environment.”

A final appraisal of the tickets was conducted on June 28, which confirmed its value.

Following the appraisal, the shipment was seized due to a false invoice and CBP stated that the merchandise was determined to be imported contrary to law as smuggled goods into the United States.