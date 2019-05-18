Dangerousness hearing set for woman charged in double-fatal crash

(WPRI) — A couple from East Bridgewater died after they were involved in a crash Thursday evening in Easton .

The victims were identified Friday as John Masefield, 79, and Virginia Masefield, 77, by the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

John’s friends and coworkers at the Chateau Restaurant in Norton remembered him as a nice man and a hard worker. They also said the couple leaves behind six daughters.

The DA’s office said the preliminary investigation revealed the victims were turning onto Purchase Street from Route 138 when their car was hit by an oncoming SUV traveling at a high rate of speed. Prosecutors said an Easton police officer clocked the SUV at 89 miles per hour and had turned around to follow it just prior to the crash.

The driver of the SUV, Sherri Vazquez, 33, of Easton, exited her vehicle following the crash and ran from the scene, according to the DA’s office. She was captured a short time later and charged with motor vehicle homicide, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene – death resulting, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Vazquez was taken to the hospital to be checked out following the crash.

At her arraignment on Friday, a not-guilty plea was entered on her behalf and she was ordered held without bail until a dangerousness hearing scheduled for May 22.

The crash remains under investigation. The DA’s office noted that Vazquez could face additional charges.

A couple who said they live below Vazquez about a mile away from the crash site told Eyewitness News they could hear Vazquez fighting with her boyfriend on Thursday. They said she demanded the keys to his SUV then sped off.

The couple also said it wasn’t the first time they heard fighting upstairs and while they’re devastated about what happened, they weren’t surprised to hear Vazquez was arrested.

“Sometimes I would hear fighting so I would have to call the police,” Jacob Durrance said. “It got to the point where she would start catching on that I was the one calling police when this happened, so she started threatening me.”

“The week before this happened,I think last Sunday morning, she was standing outside the door of my apartment threatening to kill me in my sleep,” he added.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.