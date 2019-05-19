Dartmouth police arrest man for trafficking fentanyl

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police have arrested a man who is facing several charges, including trafficking fentanyl.

Detectives arrested Justin Griffey, 35, of Fall River as a result of a narcotics investigation.

Investigators seized 79 grams of suspected fentanyl with an approximate street value of $4,000 and 2.5 grams of cocaine. They also seized $722 in cash, cutting tools and digital scales.

Griffey was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and numerous motor vehicle offenses.

“As part of our uncompromising and continued dedication of ridding Dartmouth of these dangerous peddlers of death, this is the fourth drug-related arrest that detectives have made in the past two days,” said Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque.



