Deputies: Florida man accused of torturing little girl kills himself

World

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Andrew Bennett Ross Celauis_1557487561403.jpg_87040202_ver1.0_640_360_1557570498680.jpg.jpg

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man accused of torturing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter by burning her, shooting her with a BB gun and wearing a werewolf mask to scare her has killed himself. 

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman says 37-year-old Andrew Bennett Ross Celauis died at a hospital Tuesday. 

Celauis was arrested April 9. He tried to kill himself May 1 in his jail cell and was hospitalized. He died six days later. 

Investigators say Celauis filmed himself torturing the child. They say he placed a dog collar on the girl and shocked her awake at night. Then he stood over her wearing a werewolf mask.

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick