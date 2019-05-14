Dog disease contagious to humans found in Iowa

(WHO/NBC News) Multiple cases of canine brucellosis in central Iowa.

This disease, which can be passed on to humans, is often spread through contact with infected birthing tissue and objects that have infected fluids on them.

“So that’s why we treat it conservatively,” says state veterinarian Dr. Jeff Kaisand. “The way we have to try and find all the dogs that came from the sale and make sure owners are notified. We also issued quarantines to make sure that we stop the spread of the disease,”

The diseased dogs were purchased at an auction held by commercial breeding facility Double G Kennels, also known as iowapuppies.com.

