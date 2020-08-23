Driver abandons child, bites trooper while fleeing traffic stop

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana State Police trooper was bitten by a man he was attempting to place into custody Saturday. The suspect then fled the scene, leaving his child behind with the trooper.

At 4:50 a.m., Trooper Beers (first name not provided) was patrolling the 1.3 mile-marker westbound on the Indiana Toll Road in the Hammond area. Beers initiated a traffic stop on a silver Mistusbishi at the 1.2 mile-marker for an equipment violation.

The driver of the vehicle initially refused to identify himself to Beers. He became combative when the trooper attempted to place him in custody. While attempting to subdue the suspect, Beers was bitten on his arm. Beers then discharged his taser, striking the man with no effect.

A 6-year-old child that had been riding in the vehicle got out of the vehicle and was precariously close to passing traffic. Beers instructed the child to get back into his car, and then gave chase of the male driver. The brief foot pursuit led them across the highway and into an area of thick brush.

A K-9 was requested in locating the suspect. A search of the area was unsuccessful, and the child was released to the child’s mother at the scene. The suspect’s vehicle was impounded.

Beers was treated and released for injuries sustained during his struggle with the fleeing driver.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Indiana State Police are currently attempting to the identify and locate the suspect.