BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Drone footage by John Oldshue captured massive flooding along Fish River in Baldwin County Thursday.
Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.
LATEST STORIES
- DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally
- 2020 USA National Boxing Championships to be held in Shreveport
- Claims of ICE detention center hysterectomies spark investigations
- Ex-Pence adviser says Trump bungled virus; she’s for Biden
- Chihuahua to relaunch ravaged tourism industry despite pandemic