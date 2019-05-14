Edible herbs pop up in Iowa city planters

World

by: KWWL's Ashley Neighbor

Posted: / Updated:

(KWWL) Edible herbs are popping up in planters around Iowa City, Iowa, as a new way to interact and utilize the environment in public spaces. 

 The planters are specifically packed with a wide variety of plants that can be used for tea-making. Some of the planters even feature actual tea-pots to promote the idea.

 Some of the edible plants include lemongrass, rosemary, lavender, passionflower, French thyme, black-eyed Susan, and St. John’s wort.

 This is the second year the Parks and Recreation Department has put on the program. 

