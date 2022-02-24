EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso native Valentina Cavazos has been living in Ukraine for the past three years studying nursing.

Cavazos shares she left to visit her boyfriend in Turkey over Valentines Day weekend and wasn’t able to return.

As she though she would only be gone a few days, she left her cat – and everything else she owns – at her apartment.

“The day after I left the U.S. Embassy issued a statement, that said you will have 48 hours to leave out the country after that we wont be able to help you, we won’t be sending anyone in to get you,” said Cavazos.

Cavazos says she had every intent of returning to Ukraine despite the rising tensions.

“Things were getting a bit weird in Ukraine but we didn’t expect anything much to happen, I don’t know we didn’t expect the whole thing to happen like this,” she said.

Since she could not return, she asked her friend to go get her cat from her apartment, but says throughout Wednesday night she received messages from her friend, as she was hearing the bombs.

“She said like we were alone in the apartment when we heard all of the bombs, and my whole apartment, my whole building was shaking and I took Leeza and we ran to someone’s house that I know whose like a building a way and were hiding here,” said Cavazos describing the message from her friend, saying it sent her into a panic after reading what what was happening and then seeing the videos.

“I was in complete panic because at that time I see nothing but cities upon cities upon cities being bombed,” said Cavazos.

KTSM 9 News asking Cavazos if she planned to return to El Paso, but says her whole life, her school and her cat are in Ukraine.

“I’ve already lost everything right now that I have because of the war. And it’s just like I don’t want to let go of my whole life on this side of the world,” said Cavazos.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.