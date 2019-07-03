Facebook, Instagram users reporting widespread outages

FILE – In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for social media giant Facebook, appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Facebook’s former security chief is disagreeing with calls to break up the social network. Instead, Alex Stamos believes the way to fix problems is for Mark Zuckerberg to step aside as CEO. Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes and other critics contend that government regulators should require Facebook to spin off other popular services such as Instagram and WhatsApp. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(WFLA) – If you’re having trouble with Facebook and Instagram, it’s not just you.

Users of the two social networking sites reported widespread outages Wednesday morning.

According to a live map on DownDetector, Facebook users throughout the United States and parts of Europe are having problems. People using Instagram are also having trouble.

DownDetector shows the Facebook problems started around 8 a.m. The most reported issue has been pictures not showing up.

Instagram users say they’ve been experiencing problems since 8:45 a.m., DownDetector reports. The most common problem for users has been the news feed.