(NBC News) - President Trump says he plans to name a new national security adviser within the next week following the departure of John Bolton.

The White House reportedly has a short list of contenders that includes former Deputy National Security Advisor Rick Waddell, Brian Hook, the Special Representative to Iran, Keith Kellogg, the vice president's national security advisor, former Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert and U.S Ambassador to Germany Ric Grendel.