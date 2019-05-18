Funeral Saturday for boy mauled by dogs in Dighton

(WPRI) — A funeral will be held Saturday for Ryan Hazel, 14, of Rehoboth, who died after being mauled by dogs in Dighton.

Visiting hours for Hazel will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at His Providence Church in Swansea.

Hazel was a freshman at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School and he regularly checked on the dogs at the Maple Swamp property where the deadly attack happened on May 9th.

The dogs are currently under quarantine and are awaiting a potential dangerousness hearing.

