CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are giving western Massachusetts drivers whiplash, painting a picture of pump prices seen in the past.

Drivers were seen trying to save money while fueling up with the goal being to play under $4 per gallon at the pump.

“I don’t see an end in sight and it’s worrisome,” said Steve Ross of Chicopee. There were long lines for gas seen in western Massachusetts, as oil and gas prices continue to surge nationwide.

“It reminds me of 1973 when we had the gas lines, back years ago when we had the oil embargo,” said Ross.

Cars have been lining up and even out onto the road here in Chicopee, all people just trying to save a little bit of money on gas. At BJ’s, regular gas goes for $3.99. Economists say continue to expect that sticker shock at the gas pump as the U.S. puts sanctions on Russian oil imports with the latest effort to stop the war in Ukraine.

“I think they should be prepared for prices to keep going up. The price of oil is driven by the world market, so if it goes up to around the world, it goes up for us,” said John Rogers, Professor of Economics and Finance at American International College,

“Putin’s price hike” is causing gas prices to top $4 nationally, now a new record high set at $4.17 for a gallon of unleaded gas. Ryan Johnson of Ludlow says he’s spending nearly $80 to fill his tank.

“I got to go where it’s cheaper. The cost of living is going up…everything s going up, and wages staying the same so it’s definitely frustrating, the last thing you want to be is dumping your paycheck on gasoline. for your car. It’s crazy,” said Johnson.

the International Energy Agency recently announced it will release crude oil from strategic reserves around the world to counter the soaring oil prices, U.S. residents in the meantime are still in search of the cheapest gas.