LIVE: Giuliani to attend Pennsylvania GOP meeting on alleged election issues

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (NewsNation Now) — A day after Pennsylvania made Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the state official, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is expected to attend a meeting led by Republican lawmakers over alleged election issues.

Pennsylvania’s Senate Majority Policy Committee is holding a “hearing” Wednesday at the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg. The state’s Republican Party announced on Twitter that Trump and Giuliani will participate in the meeting. However, the White House has not confirmed that Trump will attend. NewsNation will live stream the meeting at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that state election officials certified Pennsylvania’s results on Tuesday, calling it a “fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country’s history.”

Wolf added, “Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably.”

But Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano requested the meeting Wednesday to call attention to polling issues and mail-in voting irregularities that he claims Pennsylvania residents encountered in the Nov. 3 election. There has been no evidence of widespread fraud in this year’s election.

Election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed that there were no serious irregularities.

Pennsylvania’s Democratic Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar assured residents on Tuesday that the election was secure.

“We are tremendously grateful to all 67 counties who have been working extremely long hours to ensure that every qualified voter’s vote is counted safely and securely,” Boockvar said.

Pennsylvania, which carries 20 electoral votes, has been a focal point in the Trump campaign’s efforts to invalidate election results.

On Sunday, Trump appealed a federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block Pennsylvania’s certification of votes.

Under Pennsylvania law, Biden claims all 20 of the state’s Electoral College votes. The results show Biden and Harris with 3.46 million votes, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence with 3.38 million, and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen with 79,000.

Biden is scheduled to deliver a Thanksgiving address Wednesday afternoon. NewsNation will live stream the address at 2 p.m. EST.