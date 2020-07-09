‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead after 4-year-old son found adrift on boat in Lake Piru

Naya Rivera attends the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai annual luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Nov. 6, 2019. (David Livingston / Getty Images)

(KTLA/AP) – Actress Naya Rivera was missing and presumed to be dead after her 4-year-old son was found adrift on a boat in Lake Piru in Ventura County Wednesday, officials said.

Deputies received a call of a child found alone on a boat in the lake around 6 p.m., said Cpt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The boy was adrift for about three hours until someone on another boat found him and notified authorities, officials at the scene said.

A search and rescue dive team searched the lake as they were unable to locate the child’s parents, officials said. The department tweeted that they were searching for a possible drowning victim.

Sheriff’s officials later said the missing person is “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, 33, and she is presumed to be dead.

It was not yet clear how the child ended up alone or what happened to Rivera.

The boy was wearing a life jacket when he was found, the department said. KTLA was previously told by authorities that the child was a 3-year-old girl.

Lake Piru is a reservoir in the Los Padres National Forest and Topatopa Mountains of Ventura County.

Rivera’s identification was found on the boat. Sheriff’s officials launched a boat and helicopter search Wednesday afternoon, but that had been suspended by nighttime. The search will continue early Thursday.

Rivera’s 4-year-old son is from a marriage with actor Ryan Dorsey. The couple finalized their divorce in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.

She called her young son “my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him” in her 2016 memoir “Sorry Not Sorry.”

The actress was engaged to rapper Big Sean in 2013, but their relationship ended a year later. The pair met on Twitter and collaborated musically, with the rapper appearing on Rivera’s debut single “Sorry.”

Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015. She appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who killed himself inf 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.