Gunman, two others dead in Pearl Harbor shooting

(KHNL) – A sailor fatally shot two civilian employees at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on Wednesday and injured a third before killing himself.

The two victims who died, both men, were initially taken to hospitals in extremely critical condition. A third gunshot victim, a 36-year-old man, remains in guarded condition at the Queen’s Medical Center.

The identifies of those who died have not yet been released.

The shooting at Drydock 2 threw a tight-knit community into mourning. Non-essential shipyard employees were told to stay home from work Wednesday night and Thursday. Normal operations on base were set to resume Friday.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and everyone involved,” said Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick, commander of Navy Region Hawaii. “This is certainly a tragedy for everyone here.”

He said it wasn’t immediately clear whether the gunman, a sailor assigned to the USS Columbia, knew the victims – all shipyard employees – or if the three were targeted at random.

