Happy 90th birthday Neil Armstrong

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) - In the last installment of Transitioning in West Virginia, we discussed how two-thirds of transgender people do not have an updated name or gender on their ID documents.

“Everyone, including transgender people need access to update identification to go about daily life," said Arli Christian, "A driver’s license or an ID that has an incorrect gender outs a transgender person every time, in any situation they need to use that license.”