Hiker missing in Hawaii for more than two weeks found alive

World

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) – A 35-year-old yoga instructor missing for more than two weeks has been found alive in Maui.

Amanda Eller never came home after going for a hike in the Makawao Forest reserve on May 8. According to a post on the FindAmanda Facebook page, a rescue team spotted Eller Friday and she was evacuated by air.

The Facebook post says Eller had gotten lost somewhere in the forest between two waterfalls and a deep ravine. 

She was slightly injured. 

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick