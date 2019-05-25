Hiker missing in Hawaii for more than two weeks found alive

(CNN Newsource) – A 35-year-old yoga instructor missing for more than two weeks has been found alive in Maui.

Amanda Eller never came home after going for a hike in the Makawao Forest reserve on May 8. According to a post on the FindAmanda Facebook page, a rescue team spotted Eller Friday and she was evacuated by air.

The Facebook post says Eller had gotten lost somewhere in the forest between two waterfalls and a deep ravine.

She was slightly injured.

