Holy Guacamole! Avozilla: the world’s biggest avocado

(WTNH) – Avocado lovers down under hit the jackpot.

Take a look at this mega-avocado.

It’s almost the size of this man’s face!

Nicknamed “Avoizilla” — it’s five times the size of a normal avocado.

It weighs almost three pounds and can cost up to $16. The giant is grown by a farmer in Australia and it’s available in stores there.

The farmer behind “Avozilla” isn’t saying how he gets them so big, but he promises it’s not genetically modified.

