(WWLP) – The dire situation in Ukraine is growing more severe by the day, and people here at home continue to donate funds in hopes of making a difference. But that comes with a warning from state officials.

Attorney General Maura Healy is advising Massachusetts residents to make informed decisions when it comes to donating to charities that support those impacted in Ukraine. If you are contributing over the internet make sure the website you’re visiting is an established charity, and find out how much of the donation is a fee versus how much goes to those affected. It is also important to beware of suspicious links.

“If it asks for like really personal information like social security number, I don’t think that’s necessary,” said Eliza Macleod of Maine.

“I feel like people should try their best to be a little more informed about where it’s going to,” said Dylan Childs of Maine.

Experts also suggest not disclosing any personal information such as your social security number, or address, and never pay by cash unless you can pay with a check directly to the charity and not the fundraiser.