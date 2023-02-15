(WWLP) – Relief efforts continue in order to help the people of Turkey and Syria, from international organizations to religious groups to local businesses. Here are some local organizations stepping-up to help:

Peace Valley Foundation in Agawam is collecting items such as blankets, sleeping bags, camping mattress pads, heaters, and portable toilets. They do not need clothes or hygiene products. Items can be dropped off at their offices at 270 Main Street, Unit AA, Agawam.



Gary Rome Auto Group is collecting medical supplies, sleeping bags, blankets, tents, cleaning products, and hygiene products. Donations can be dropped-off at Gary Rome Hyundai, 150 Whiting Farms Rd., Holyoke, and at Gary Rome Kia, 809 Enfield St., Enfield, CT.



TommyCar Auto is collecting donations such as heaters, winter clothing, and flashlights. Donations are being accepted at Northampton Volkswagen, 361 King St., Northampton.



Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts is collecting monetary donations to help the victims of the quakes in Turkey and Syria.



Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts is collecting monetary donations to help the victims of the quakes in Turkey and Syria.



The Salvation Army is collecting monetary donations to help the victims of the quakes in Turkey and Syria.



The American Red Cross is partnering with the global Red Cross and Red Crescent to provide financial support, aid, and assistance in Turkey and Syria.