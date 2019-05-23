Hundreds of dogs dead in Alabama fire

(WVTM/NBC News) Hundreds of dogs and other animals were killed when fire swept through a building in Cullman County, Alabama Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire quickly spread through a chicken house near West Point around 7:30 a.m., killing dogs, ducks and show chickens.

Animal Control officials say the chicken house was being used as a dog breeding facility.

Neighbor Stan Barbee witnessed the fire.

“There were like seven or eight explosions, and the first two just went up in flames and went fast,” Barbee says.

Some of the dogs killed were Pomeranians, Dachshunds, Cocker Spaniels and English bulldogs.

The owner of the property was reportedly able to save at least 50 dogs from the blaze. Several of them suffered burns and are being treated by a veterinarian.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2X1wCM2

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.