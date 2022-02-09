Iraq war veteran named new Fort Drum garrison enlisted advisor

Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander, passes the guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Jenkins, who assumed responsibility as the new garrison senior enlisted adviser during a ceremony Feb. 8 at the Commons. (U.S. Army photo by Glenn Wagner)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum has a new garrison enlisted advisor.

Command Sergeant Major Shelly Jenkins was named the new Fort Drum garrison enlisted advisor, Fort Drum Public Affairs confirmed on February 8.

According to Public Affairs, Jenkins is from South Carolina and enlisted as an infantryman in 1994. During his 34 years in the Army, he has served in every leadership position from squad leader to command sergeant major.

Throughout his over three-decades serving, Jenkins has been deployed five times, including twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and once in support of Operation Kosovo, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Spartan Shield.

Jenkins assumed this role at a change of command ceremony held at the Fort Drum Commons. At the ceremony, Garrison Commander Colonel James Zacchino Jr. expressed how the entire garrison team will benefit from Jenkins’ leadership.

“His enthusiasm and eagerness are already felt,” Zacchino said. “Command Sgt. Maj. Jenkins, you are entrusted with the care of amazing Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians who proudly and unequivocally support the Soldiers, families, civilians and retirees of Fort Drum. Honorably serve with trust and engaged leadership as you assume the honored duties and inspiring responsibility of the garrison command sergeant major. Welcome to the team!”

Jenkins also expressed that he is looking forward to working with the garrison command team.

“To the Soldiers, family members and civilians, I am looking forward to working with you and for you,” Jenkins said. “To all of our partners outside the gate, I am looking forward to continuing a wonderful partnership.”

Jenkins is assumed responsibility of the Fort Drum Garrison from Command Sergeant Major Roberto Munoz, who added that the position of the garrison senior enlisted advisor was rewarding but came with its own set of challenges.

Munoz served at Fort Drum since September 2019 and is retiring from the Army after 34 years in uniform.