IRS to release new W-4: What you need to know

CHICAGO – NOVEMBER 1: Current federal tax forms are distributed at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service November 1, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. A presidential panel today recommended a complete overhaul of virtually every tax law for individuals and businesses. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(KRON) – If you think the nightmare that is tax season is over, you’ve got another thing coming.

The Internal Revenue Service is changing how you adjust your paycheck withholdings.

There will be a new W-4 form that “better incorporates the changes ushered in by the new tax law so that the amount held back for taxes in each of your paychecks,” according to USA TODAY.

The IRS’ goal is for taxpayers not to owe any money, but also for there to be no money owed to taxpayers.

Officials said the new form will be more complicated, however, and more so resembles the 1040-form versus a W-4.

Instead of claiming a certain number of allowances based on exemptions (which have been eliminated) taxpayers will be asked to input the dollar amounts for the following:

Nonwage income, such as interest and dividends

Itemized and other deductions

Income tax credits expected for the tax year

For employees with multiple jobs, total annual taxable wages for all lower paying jobs in the household

The first draft is already out but another draft version of the new W-4 is expected by May 31.

After that, the IRS will ask for public comment and review those comments, with plans on posting another draft later this year.

The final version of the new W-4 will be released by the end of this year, just in time for the 2020 tax season.

Some information to have handy includes:

Your filing status

Number of dependents

Information about your itemized deductions such as home mortgage interest, state and local taxes, and charitable deductions

Earnings from all jobs

Information about nonwage income such as business income, dividends, and interest.

