Jackpot! – Winning Powerball ticket sold

by: WRAL's Sarah Krueger

(WRAL/NBC News)  Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket from a Hope Mills, North Carolina grocery store over the weekend is about to get a lot richer.

The winning ticket from Saturday’s almost-$350 million jackpot drawing was sold at Carlie C’s grocery store according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

The jackpot amount is $344.6 million, which has a cash value of $223.3 million after taxes. The win is the largest jackpot ever won in North Carolina involving a single ticket and is the fifth time that a North Carolina ticket has claimed a Powerball jackpot.

