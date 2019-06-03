Jackpot! – Winning Powerball ticket sold

(WRAL/NBC News) Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket from a Hope Mills, North Carolina grocery store over the weekend is about to get a lot richer.

The winning ticket from Saturday’s almost-$350 million jackpot drawing was sold at Carlie C’s grocery store according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

The jackpot amount is $344.6 million, which has a cash value of $223.3 million after taxes. The win is the largest jackpot ever won in North Carolina involving a single ticket and is the fifth time that a North Carolina ticket has claimed a Powerball jackpot.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2WHoQtR

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.