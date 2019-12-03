Kamala Harris ends Democratic presidential campaign

1  of  2
Breaking News
Man killed in I-91 crash in West Springfield identified Police investigation overnight at Springfield gas station
1  of  186
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Academy Hill School Agawam Public library Agawam Senior Center Agawam Town Hall AIC Alden Credit Union Allied Rehabilitation Centers Amherst College Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Arrha Credit Union Asnuntuck Community College Athol-Royalston Reg School District Bay Path University Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Day School Belchertown-Lawrence Memorial Hall Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Cancer Connection & Thrift Store Career Tec Center After School Program Champion Childcare Chicopee City Hall Chicopee Parks & Recreation Dept. Chicopee Public Library Chicopee Senior Center Children's House Learning Children's Museum at Holyoke Clapp Memorial Library Cloverdale Preschool Common School Community Transportation Services Creative Kids Preschool Cute Kids Children's Center DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology East Longmeadow Public Library East Longmeadow Town Offices Easthampton Savings Bank Elms College Faith United Church-Spfld. First Church of Christ-Longmeadow First Lutheran School-Holyoke Five Colleges, Inc. Florence Bank Food Bank of Western Mass. Forbes Library Four Rivers Charter School Franklin County Technical School Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Freedom Credit Union Giggle Gardens Learning Center Girls Inc. of The Valley Gorse Children's Center Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Greater Springfield Credit Union Greenfield Co-Operative Bank Greenfield Community College Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Savings Bank Hampden Free Public Library Hampden Senior Center Hampden Town Offices Hartsbrook School Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Council on Aging & Senior Center Holyoke Credit Union Holyoke Day Nursery Holyoke Public library Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Homework House Inc. Hubbard Memorial Library Hulmes Transportation Services Jones Library Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns LifePath LifePoint Church-Chicopee Lilly Library Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Montessori Longmeadow Senior Center Longmeadow Town Offices Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy Ludlow Senior Center Ludlow Town Hall Luso Federal Credit Union MacDuffie School Make Way for Ducklings Nursery Mary's House of Prayer MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center MassHire Holyoke Career Center MassHire Springfield Career Center Master Heo's Tae Kwon Do Education Ctr Merriam-Webster Inc. Microtek Mini's & Wynnie's Day Care Mittineague Children's Center Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Family Services Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Free Library Monson Municipal Offices Monson Savings Bank Monson Senior Center Montessori School of Northampton Mount Holyoke College Neari School New Beginnings Childcare New Eng. Jewish Academy Northampton Cooperative Bank Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Our Lady of Peace - Turners Falls Palmer Public Library Palmer Town Offices PeoplesBank Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Pioneer Valley Montessori School Polish National Credit Union Porter and Chester Institute-Chic. PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quaboag Children's Center Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Rowe Elementary School Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr Smith College Smith College Campus School Social Security Admin-Holyoke Off. Solid Rock Comm. Baptist Church-Spfld. South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library South Hadley Town Hall Offices Southampton Senior Center Southampton Town Offices Southwick Public Library Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld Jewish Community Ctr Spfld. Partners for Community Action Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Springdale Education Center Springfield City Hall Offices Springfield City Library Springfield Housing Authority Square One St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church-Spfld. St. David's Episcopal Church-Feeding Hills STCC Stone Academy-East Hartford Sunshine Village The Children's House - W. Spfld. Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten Trinity United Methodist Church UMass Center at Springfield Valley Educational Associates Valley Opportunity Council Viability, Inc. Hampden County Viability, Inc. Hampshire-Franklin Counties VOC Transportation Ware Senior Center Way Finders, Inc. Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Council on Aging West Springfield Public Library Western Mass Police Academy @STCC Westfield Atheneum Westfield City Hall Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University Westfield YMCA Nursery School WestMass ElderCare Westover Job Corps Center Wilbraham Public Library Wilbraham Senior Center Wilbraham Town Hall Williston Northampton Middle School Williston Northampton Upper School WNEU Young Men's Library Assoc.

Kamala Harris ends Democratic presidential campaign

World
Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris told supporters on Tuesday that she was ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life,” she wrote in a note to supporters. “My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.”

Harris launched her campaign in front of 20,000 people at a chilly, outdoor campaign launch in January. The first woman and first black attorney general and U.S. senator in California’s history, she was widely viewed as a candidate poised to excite the same segment of voters that sent Barack Obama to the White House.

She raised an impressive $12 million in the first three months of her campaign and quickly locked down major endorsements meant to show her dominance in her home state, which offers the biggest delegate haul in the Democratic primary contest.

But as the field grew, Harris’s fundraising remained flat; she was unable to attract the type of attention being showered on Pete Buttigieg by traditional donors or the grassroots firepower that drove tens of millions of dollars to Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Harris suffered from what allies and critics viewed as an inconsistent message. Her slogan “for the people,” referenced her career as a prosecutor, a record the campaign struggled to pitch to the party’s most progressive voters.

Through the summer, she focused on pocketbook issues and her “3 a.m. agenda,” a message that never seemed to resonate with voters. By the fall, she had returned to her courtroom roots with the refrain that “justice is on the ballot,” both a cry for economic and social justice as well as her call that she could “prosecute the case” against a “criminal” president.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots