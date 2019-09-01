Listen: Police audio reveals chaos after mass shooting

ODESSA, Texas – Scanner audio from law enforcement reveals the chaos in the moments after a mass shooting as police worked to determine exactly what was happening.

At least eight people are dead, including the gunman, after a man stopped by state troopers for failing to signal a left turn opened fire and fled. Authorities say the gunman shot more than 20 people as he drove before being killed by officers outside a movie theater.

Sunday 2:50 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says a 17-month-old girl who sustained injuries to her face and chest in a shooting rampage that left seven dead is recovering but faces surgery.

The child was among 22 people injured when a gunman went on a more than 10-mile rampage in the area of Odessa and Midland. Officers killed the gunman outside a movie theater. Authorities identified the gunman as 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator, of Odessa.

Abbott says the child’s mother sent a text message prior to a news conference Sunday where he discussed the shooting.

Abbott says the child suffered injuries to her bottom lip, tongue and front teeth and faces surgery on Monday to remove shrapnel from her chest. But Abbott says the girl’s mother texted: “Toddlers are funny because they can get shot but still want to run around and play.”

Sunday 2:40 p.m.

Odessa police say the man who killed seven people in West Texas has been identified as Seth Aaron Ator.

Police posted the update on Facebook. They say he is a 36-year-old from Odessa. They didn’t provide any additional info.

State police attempted to stop Ator on Saturday for a traffic violation, when he opened fire. They say he went on more than 10-mile shooting rampage, hijacking a mail carrier truck and firing at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland.

He shot more than 20 people before being killed by officers outside a movie theater. The dead ranged in age from 15 to 57 years old.

Sunday 2:20 p.m.

Two law enforcement officials identified the shooter as Seth Ator, who records show is 36 years old. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Sunday 1 p.m.

Authorities say a gunman who killed seven people during a rampage in West Texas used an “AR-type weapon” while opening fire at random as he was chased by police.

FBI agent Christopher Combs said Sunday that federal investigators believe the gunman had no connection to terrorism. Authorities say they’ve identified the gunman but refused to publicly say his name at a news conference.

Police eventually killed the shooter. Authorities told reporters that the gunman had a criminal record but did not elaborate.

The shooting began with Texas state troopers pulling over a driver for failing to signal a left turn. One trooper was shot, but authorities say he’s expected to recover.

Police say those killed in Saturday’s attack were between the ages of 15 and 57 years old. Authorities say they’re processing more than 15 scenes in the investigation.

Sunday 12:35 p.m.

Authorities say the seven people killed in a shooting rampage in West Texas range in age from 15 to 57.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said at a news conference Sunday that authorities have no definitive answers yet about a motive in Saturday’s shooting.

It began with Texas state troopers pulling over a driver for failing to signal a left turn. Police say the driver went on a more than 10-mile shooting rampage, hijacking a mail carrier truck and firing at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland. He shot more than 20 people before being killed by officers outside a movie theater.

Sunday 12:15 p.m.

The medical director of an emergency care center says he witnessed part of a shooting rampage in West Texas that left seven people dead before police killed the gunman.

Dr. Nathaniel Ott says he heard shots around 3 p.m. Saturday while at work in Odessa. He rushed outside to find a woman in the driver’s seat of an SUV bleeding from a gunshot wound in the arm. Ott says a paramedic put a tourniquet on the woman’s arm and he ran back inside to get a bag of fluids and an IV.

They then loaded the woman into a police cruiser to be driven to a nearby trauma center. He doesn’t know how she’s doing now.

Ott says that as they were working, the shooter drove back by the intersection, followed by police. He says the gunman drove within 30 feet of him. He says of the shooter: “He was just everywhere.”

Sunday 9:25 a.m.

Odessa police spokesman Steve LeSueur said Sunday that at least one person remains in “life-threatening” condition. Authorities have said the gunman shot more than 20 people before being killed by officers outside a movie theater.

Police say the shooter was a white man in his 30s but have not released a name or possible motive.

Sunday 9:00 a.m.

Authorities say the death toll in Saturday’s shooting has increased to 8. That figure includes the gunman.