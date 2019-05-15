Maine court to decide canine custody battle

(WCSH) What lengths would you go through to get your pet back?

A Bangor woman is taking it to the Maine Supreme Court.

Jessica Sardina and Kelvin Liriano ended their relationship, and to distribute property, they went to court.

During that hearing, the court ruled Liriano the owner of their dog, Honey.

Sardina says the dog was as much hers as it was Liriano’s.

“She was registered to me the whole time and I bought all the food I made sure she got the best of the best and vet care and dietary needs,” Sardina says. “I did lose Honey because she was defined as property.”

Maine state law doesn’t have the same custody laws for people who are not married and Jessica Sardina’s attorney says this case could change that.

“This is actually an exciting case in terms of potentially getting rights for companion animals in the state of Maine,” Sardina’s attorney, Gene Sullivan says.

