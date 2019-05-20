Man becomes police officer at 58

(WWBT) A 62-year-old Virginia police officer is proving that you’re never too old to achieve your dreams.

Roscoe Friday joined the Richmond Police Department four years ago at the age of 58.

He said becoming a police officer was something he had dreamt of for more than three decades.

Now, he’s living that dream and hopes to leave a lasting impression on those around him.

“Never give up. Never give up on your passion,” said Friday. “I’m genuinely concerned about these people in the community; I actually love them.”

