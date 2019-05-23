Massive American flag under fire

(WCNC/NBC News) A massive American flag is at the center of a dispute between city officials in Statesville, North Carolina and the Camping World retail chain.

Statesville city officials are currently fining Camping World $50 per day and demanding the flag be taken down.

They say the issue has nothing to do with patriotism. Rather, they say the size of the flag goes against the permit agreement between Camping World and the council. According to the city, it also violates a city-wide ordinance.

The 40 by 80-foot flag can be seen from Interstate 77 as you enter the city.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2EpKBnU

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.