Misdemeanor misconduct charge dropped against Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York who resigned in August 2021 rather than face potential impeachment hearings, had a virtual court date at Albany City Court on Friday. He made the brief appearance alongside attorney Rita Glavin through a Zoom window.

The Democratic ex-governor was due to answer to a misdemeanor criminal charge in court over an allegation that he fondled an aide. But Albany County District Attorney David Soares asked the judge earlier this week to dismiss the criminal complaint filed by Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple in October.

Though audio issues made it difficult for all parties to hear one another, prosecutors did not fight the defendant’s motion to dismiss the charge.

Soares said Tuesday he couldn’t prove the case. “While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence, we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial,” read a statement from Soares, who added that he was “deeply troubled.”

