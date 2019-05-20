Monday is National Rescue Dog Day!

(WTNH) – May 20 is a special kind of Monday in 2019 because it’s National Rescue Dog Day! 

Over 3 million dogs go into U.S. shelters each year and are waiting for their forever homes, according to the ASPCA. 

National Rescue Dog Day is a day to learn about how a dog can improve your life. These four-legged friends can offer a lot of benefits, like protection, love, and comfort. 

Studies have show dogs can help relieve depression, anxiety, and even PTSD. 

