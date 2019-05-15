Mother duck and ducklings strut on White House lawn, baby gorilla born at Chicago Zoo

(WTNH) – A couple of cute animal stories to get your Wednesday morning started!

A mother duck and her ducklings spotted waddling towards the White House. They got under a barrier and made it to the White House lawn.

Second, a baby gorilla was born at the Chicago Zoo. They welcomed the baby boy on Mother’s day to 22-year-old mom Rollie.

The new gorilla has yet to be weighed, measured, or named!

