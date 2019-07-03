Navy SEAL acquitted of murder

(NBC News) – A jury has found a decorated Navy SEAL charged with the 2017 murder of a wounded prisoner in Iraq not guilty.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher found not guilty on six of seven charges.

The 19 year veteran was accused of multiple war crimes, the most serious that he fatally stabbed and killed a wounded prisoner in Iraq and shot civilians from a sniper perch.

He was acquitted by a jury of combat veterans.

“I’m happy and I’m thankful,” Gallagher said afterward.

Gallagher was found guilty of posing with a human casualty, a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The verdict wraps up a dramatic trial, with several SEALs testifying that Gallagher stabbed the teen held captive.

The prosecution’s case appeared to fall apart when when a medic, who was granted immunity, said he was the one who killed the young Iraqi by plugging his breathing tube.

