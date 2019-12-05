Nearly 700,000 people could lose access to food stamps

NEW YORK (CNN) – New rules could cut off more than three million people from the food stamps program.

This week, the Trump Administration unveiled three possible changes. Tightening who qualifies for aid, creating work requirements, and changing allowances for utility expenses.

The supplemental nutrition assistance program or ‘SNAP’ is the formal name for food stamps. If families qualify, they can get help with groceries and meals at school for their kids. But since his campaign in 2016, President Trump has argued against what he calls “entitlement programs.”

And just last month at the New York City economic club, Donald Trump said, “Nearly 7 million have been lifted off of food stamps. We’re getting Americans off welfare back into workforce.”

The three proposed rule changes could mean:

688,000 people losing assistance if a work mandate is enforced

More than three million losing aid if the qualifying requirements change

Nearly half a million students wouldn’t qualify for reduced lunch at school

The Trump Administration says the new rules would mean more non-disabled Americans will get back to work.

“People don’t want a handout. They want to work,” said Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump’s Re-election Adviser.

But critics argue more restrictions on welfare programs hurt American families.

“They ignore already strict work requirements in statute to paint a dishonest picture of greedy, welfare sponges,” said Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge.

More than 36 million Americans currently receive SNAP benefits.

The USDA says implementing just one of the proposals on work requirements would save $5.5 billion over five years.