Neighbors form human chain during attempted ICE arrest

NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Neighbors formed a human chain in support of a Nashville, Tennessee family Monday, as ICE agents tried to serve an arrest warrant at their home.

Agents were there to arrest the father, who had been waiting inside of his car for hours with a 12-year-old boy. Eventually, neighbors shielded the man, while he ran back inside of his house.

Federal officials at the scene said they couldn’t force the man to get out of his car, nor his family to come out of the home.

The agents eventually left the scene, empty-handed.

