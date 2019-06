(WTNH) – Investigators in Massachusetts are looking into the suspicious death of a woman from New Haven.

The state’s medical examiner just confirmed that the body of 40-year-old Tamika Jones was found in a car in Fitchburg Tuesday, North of Worcester.

The medical examiner has not released a cause of death.

