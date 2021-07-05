New Jersey man arrested and charged with assault after vehicle crashes into Washington Monument

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to the United States Park Police, Jack Joseph Dessin, age 38 of New Jersey was arrested and charged for assault with a dangerous weapon along with the destruction of government property on Saturday, July 3.

United States Park Police arrived on the scene around 7:30 pm in response to a pedestrian-involved collision. Police say Dessin drove in the direction of pedestrians walking on the sidewalk near the Washington Monument and struck the security barrier just outside the southeast quadrant. No pedestrians were injured during this incident.

Dessin is expected to make an appearance in federal court on Monday, July 5.