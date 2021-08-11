New Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew coming to Dunkin’

(WWTI) — Although its still warm outside, coffeehouse chains are revealing their fall menu lineup earlier than ever. And what’s a fall drink menu without Pumpkin?

Dunkin’ announced on Wednesday that it will begin serving new pumpkin products at restaurants across the country starting August 18. The national chain will bring back many classic favorites and add new features.

The autumn-themed lineup will include Dunkin’s new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, made with pumpkin flavor swirl, the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar topping; its new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher; and new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher.

Returning items will include pumpkin flavored coffees, the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, and Muffin and the apple cider donut. Dunkin’ will also introduce its 100% Guatemalan Coffee.

Additionally, through September 14, Dunkin’ will price a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or a medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latter at $3.00. This offer will remain while supplies lasts.