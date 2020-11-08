New report shows firefighter deaths dropped in 2019

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Fire Administration released their annual report on firefighter deaths in the United States last week, which shows a decline in firefighter deaths across the country.

A total of 62 firefighters died on duty in 2019, the lowest total since the U.S. Fire Administration began reporting deaths in 1986.

One of the largest cause of deaths in firefighters last year was stress or overexertion, followed by vehicle crashes and caught or trapped in a fire. The report also shows that 19 firefighters that died in 2019 were over the age of 60.

Credit: U.S. Fire Administration

Worcester Firefighter Lieutenant Jason Menard was one of the firefighters that died in 2019. Menard was killed while working to put out a fire at a home on Stockholm Street. He helped two members of his crew escape the flames but was unable to save himself.

The annual report hopes to help identify the causes of deaths and how to prevent them in the future.

Currently, 73 firefighters have died in 2020.