Newsfeed Now: Crews confirm 16th death at Florida condo collapse site; Drivers pull off interstate to fight Oregon fire

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The issue of voting rights continues to take center stage on capitol hill. Lawmakers heard from those for and against new federal voting legalisation on Tuesday. Democrats renew their push on the voting rights bill.

A 16th victim was found in the rubble of the collapsed condo building in Florida, according to officials.Crews continue to carefully sift through the remnants of the condo as families wait for answers.

Virtual reality technology is helping improve patient outcomes in Indianapolis, where medical staff use the tool to help patients during long procedures.

Drivers on an interstate in Oregon sprung into action when they noticed a fire burning on the side of the road on Friday. One woman grabbed a water bottle and jumped out of her car to pour the liquid on the flames.

Many industries had an extremely tough year and a half due to the pandemic, but not all. Medical spas saw an unexpected and notable jump in demand for Botox injections in Virginia and around the world.

A North Carolina restaurant says it’s now paying employees a fair wage, but that means some customers could be left with a bigger bill.

Many travel plans were put on hold over the past year and a half and that is making this summer a popular time to getaway. Here is a list of travel sites that highlight everything from the cheapest flights to the best activities in cities.

