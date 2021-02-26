Newsfeed Now: Renewed push in Congress for LGBTQ civil rights protections; Potato Head maker says it’s keeping ‘Mr.’ and ‘Mrs.’

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a civil rights bill meant to protect members of the LGBTQ community.

Dubbed the Equality Act, it would ban discrimination against gay or transgender people in the workplace and in regards to housing and education.

It’s not the first time the House has passed the bill; they did it in 2019, too. But as with last time, the vast majority of Republicans voted against it, saying it would stand in the way of religious freedom.

See the full story now on WOOD TV.

Other stories in today’s show:

HOUSE TO VOTE ON $1.9T VIRUS RELIEF BILL: The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will aim to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill on Friday in what would be the first major legislative victory of his presidency.

A spirited and potentially long debate was expected, as most Republicans oppose the cost of the bill that would pay for vaccines and other medical supplies to battle a COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work.

The measure would also send a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments.

See the vote live on NewsNation.

CONTRACTING COVID-19 IN BETWEEN VACCINE DOSES: Many have asked the question, can you get COVID-19 in between vaccine doses? The answer is yes. That’s what happened to one mother and grandmother Nelda Benavidez, who contracted COVID-19 after the first dose of the vaccine.

See the full story now on Concho Valley Homepage.

LANDLORD ACCUSED OF KIDNAPPING TENANTS: A landlord is out on bail after being arrested and accused of kidnapping tenants from his property and dumping them in a cemetery 30 miles away.

The two tenants accused landlord Shawn Douglas of kidnapping them from their home, while armed, from his property in the South End neighborhood of Albany.

In the police report, the two accusers say they were abducted, restrained with zip ties and covered with pillowcases. They then claim Douglas dumped them off in a rural cemetery in the town of Ghent.

See the full story now on NEWS10.

COVID PATIENT RESCUED VIA TOBOGGAN DURING STORM: KOIN 6 News recently received a video that shows how a group was able to rescue a stranded COVID-19 patient in Camas during last week’s storm.

A man in his 50s had come down with the virus and was in “bad shape” on Monday, February 15, according to his wife. That day, longtime City of Camas plow driver Scott Purkeypyle said he got a call from firefighters who needed his help immediately.

See the full story now on KOIN 6 News.

AN UNEXPECTED PASS TO AN OPPOSING PLAYER: Last week, an act of kindness happened between Wakefield-Marenisco and Dollar Bay.

It involved a member of the Cardinals varsity basketball team and a player on the Blue Bolts junior varsity team.

Wakefield’s head coach, Terry Fetters, says he had no idea one of his players did something amazing following their game.

See the full story now on WJMN.

POTATO HEAD BRAND SAYS IT’S KEEPING ‘MR.’ AND ‘MRS.’: Hasbro took to Twitter Thursday afternoon, stating, “While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD.”

See the full story now on FOX59.