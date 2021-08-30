NJ lifeguard killed by beach lightning strike, several others injured, Murphy says

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ — A lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike on a New Jersey beach on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Seven people were taken to the hospital around 4:30 p.m., according to the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office. One of the victims needed CPR.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard killed by today’s horrific lightning strike on the beach in Berkeley Township, and we pray for a full recovery for those injured,” Murphy said. “I’ve spoken to Mayor Carmen Amato and offered the full support and assistance of our administration during this difficult time.”

Additional information on the conditions of the injured people was not immediately available.

A 13-year-old boy died earlier in August after a reported lightning strike in the Bronx.