New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a news conference in Manhattan on May 5, 2021. (Photo by SPENCER PLATT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered a farewell address to New Yorkers on Monday after more than a decade in office and nearly a year of scandal surrounding his administration.

The governor continued to defend himself against what he called a politicized attorney general’s report substantiating sexual harassment allegations that spurred calls for — and eventually resulted in — his resignation.

Cuomo’s term will end at 11:59 p.m. Monday, just under two weeks after he announced he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment battle over sexual harassment allegations.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was scheduled be sworn in as New York’s first female governor just after midnight in a brief, private ceremony overseen by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore. She was expected to hold a public ceremony Tuesday morning.

Hochul will inherit immense challenges as she takes over an administration facing criticism for inaction in Cuomo’s distracted final months in office.

COVID-19 has refused to abate. Schools are set to reopen in the coming weeks, with big decisions to be made about whether to require masks for students or vaccination for teachers. The state’s economic recovery from the pandemic is still incomplete.

Cuomo’s resignation comes after an independent investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James concluded there was credible evidence he’d sexually harassed at least 11 women, including an aide who said he groped her breast and has since filed a complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators also said Cuomo’s senior staff retaliated against at least one of those women and worked to undermine the credibility of others.

Cuomo insists he didn’t touch anyone inappropriately and called the allegations “unfair” and “untruthful,” but said he wouldn’t force the state to endure an impeachment trial.

Cuomo also faced a legislative investigation into whether he misled the public about COVD-19 deaths in nursing homes to protect his reputation as a pandemic leader and improperly used state employees and resources while writing a book about his handling of the pandemic that may net him $5 million.

Cuomo has said little of what he plans to do after he leaves office. The three-term governor filed for retirement with the state comptroller’s office last week, effective Sept. 1. His annual pension benefit is estimated to be as much as $50,000 per year.