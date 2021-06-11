Officials report 2 dead in murder-suicide in Maryland

BOONSBORO, Md. (WVM) — Maryland State Police continue to investigate a reported murder-suicide after the bodies of a father and his young son were found along the Appalachian Trail in Washington County Friday morning.

Officials have identified the victim as Dawson Thomson, 2 years old and his father has been identified as Sean M. Thomson, 34, of Frederick. According to officials, both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Maryland State Police say the mother of Dawson Thomson and wife of Sean contacted authorities around 10:30 pm on Thursday night that her husband picked up their child around 8:30 pm and went hiking. Officials say Mrs. Thomson headed to the parking lot near the Appalachian Trail in the area of 11000-block of Baltimore National Pike.

Officials say Mrs. Thomson discovered her husband’s vehicle and expressed concern to police and an immediate investigation was launched.

Police discovered the body of the child off the trail and more than a mile north of where the vehicle was located around 3:30 am Friday morning. Police say the body of Sean Thomson was found less than an hour later. According to officials, a knife was recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151.