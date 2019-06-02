Officials to provide update on Va. Beach mass shooting Sunday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach officials are scheduled to hold briefings Sunday morning in the wake of the mass shooting at the city’s Municipal Center Complex.

Police said in a tweet the news conference will happen at 10:30 a.m. WAVY.com is planning to stream the news conference live (WAVY app can tune in at this link).

Twelve people were killed after longtime city employee opened fire Friday afternoon at the complex. Eleven of the 12 people killed in the shooting were city employees. A contractor who was at the Municipal Center to get a permit was among those who died.

Officials with Sentara Healthcare said Sunday morning four people remain in critical condition. Three of those people are at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, while the fourth person is at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Sentara said one of the patients at Virginia Beach General was fair but is critical due to “post-surgery recovery.” The patient at Sentara Norfolk is considered critical but stable.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: VIRGINIA BEACH MASS SHOOTING

In the aftermath of the shooting, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said, “This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach.”

The deadly shooting led to an outpour of support from officials locally and nationwide, as well as neighboring localities in Hampton Roads. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence asked everyone to wear blue on Monday in honor of the victim.

Both President Donald Trump and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims.

This combination of photos provided by the City of Virginia Beach on Saturday, June 1, 2019 shows victims of Friday’s shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va. Top row from left are Laquita C. Brown, Ryan Keith Cox, Tara Welch Gallagher and Mary Louise Gayle. Middle row from left are Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Joshua O. Hardy, Michelle “Missy” Langer and Richard H. Nettleton. Bottom row from left are Katherine A. Nixon, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Herbert “Bert” Snelling and Robert “Bobby” Williams. (Courtesy City of Virginia Beach via AP)

Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, a worker in the public utilities department. Craddock was allegedly able to shoot more than a dozen people before he was killed in an extended shootout with officers.

Craddock’s family released a written statement on the front door of their home that said in part, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who loss their lives, and those recovering in the hospital.”

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.