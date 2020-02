(WWLP) – Despite concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, the summer Olympics are still moving along as planned.

Organizers of the International Olympic Committee have not made any changes to their plans, but, there are still some concerns.

There is talk of scaling back the torch relay, which is set to start March 26. The committee may also limit spectators for that event.

11,000 athletes from around the world are expected to arrive in Japan ahead of July 24th.